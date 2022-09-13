Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

TGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NYSE:TGI opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.57 million, a PE ratio of -36.09, a PEG ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 463,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 241,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

