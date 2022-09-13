TRONbetDice Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (DICE)

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One TRONbetDice coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRONbetDice has traded 81.7% lower against the dollar. TRONbetDice has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00062933 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005199 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00072877 BTC.

About TRONbetDice

DICE is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRONbetDice’s official website is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

