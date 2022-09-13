TrueUSD Price Up 0% This Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $209.88 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005418 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00075588 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001718 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,005,950 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. Telegram | Discord | Weibo | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

