TrueUSD Price Up 0% This Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $209.88 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054260 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013217 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00065855 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005418 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00075588 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001718 BTC.
TrueUSD Coin Profile
TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,005,950 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.