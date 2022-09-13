Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.