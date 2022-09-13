Trust Wallet Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.75 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005073 BTC on exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $428.52 million and approximately $31.75 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002039 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00035845 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

TWT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 coins and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

