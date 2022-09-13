Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.71 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter worth $2,124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 39.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.