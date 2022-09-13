TurtleNetwork One Day Trading Volume Tops $57.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $196,773.66 and $57.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00094249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00068823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00031999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000321 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

