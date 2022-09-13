Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $43.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Twitter by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,462,000 after purchasing an additional 72,755 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.05 and a beta of 0.65. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

