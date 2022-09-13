Typerium 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,292.00 (TYPE)

Typerium (TYPE) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. Typerium has a total market cap of $661,912.39 and $3,292.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00798267 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014526 BTC.
Typerium Coin Profile
Typerium’s genesis date was April 6th, 2020. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Typerium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars.
