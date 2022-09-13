Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $72.18 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

