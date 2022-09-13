Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 42.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $852,567.94 and $1,334.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

