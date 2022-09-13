UCoin Hits One Day Volume of $11,411.00 (UCOIN)

UCoin (UCOIN) traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. UCoin has a market capitalization of $16,874.83 and approximately $11,411.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UCoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UCoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00797762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

UCoin Coin Profile

UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 coins. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucointeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.