UCoin Hits One Day Volume of $11,411.00 (UCOIN)

UCoin (UCOIN) traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. UCoin has a market capitalization of $16,874.83 and approximately $11,411.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UCoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002279 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00797762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.
UCoin Coin Profile
UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 coins. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucointeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UCoin
