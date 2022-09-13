Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $478.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $446.14 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.18.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 209,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,660,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

