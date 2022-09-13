Ultra Price Reaches $0.42 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $128.63 million and $1.76 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.00591818 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00258679 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00048757 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000858 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Ultra Profile
Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ultra
