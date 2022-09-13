Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $134.25 million and $1.26 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,573.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00578481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00242489 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00048054 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

