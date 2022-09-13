UMA (UMA) Price Up 1.5% This Week

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00012353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $192.07 million and $24.01 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00735708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013898 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,789,418 coins and its circulating supply is 68,878,267 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

