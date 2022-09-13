Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Tops $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $892,211.04 and $111,303.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

