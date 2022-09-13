UMI (UMI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2,982.76

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One UMI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UMI has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. UMI has a market cap of $2,982.76 and approximately $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMI Profile

UMI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,062 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umi_top_eng.

Buying and Selling UMI

According to CryptoCompare, “UMI — a decentralized cryptocurrency that allows users to make instant, free and completely secure transfers. This is a full-fledged blockchain platform developed from scratch, able to create and execute smart contracts, based on the master nodes and the unique Proof-of-Authority model. UMI is the cryptocurrency that uses staking technology on a smart contract, allowing network members to unite in structures and increase the number of coins up to 40% per month by simply keeping them in their personal wallet. The UMI network can process about 1,000-4,369 transactions per second. Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

