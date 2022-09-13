Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) vs. First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Critical Analysis

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Unico American and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Unico American alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American -38.57% -41.04% -9.41% First Acceptance -4.58% -14.28% -3.90%

Risk & Volatility

Unico American has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

18.3% of Unico American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of Unico American shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Unico American and First Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American $36.39 million 0.23 -$5.67 million ($3.61) -0.44 First Acceptance $285.25 million 0.20 -$1.23 million ($0.33) -4.70

First Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unico American, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Unico American and First Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Acceptance beats Unico American on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unico American

(Get Rating)

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also offers commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it provides group dental, vision, and life insurance policies. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About First Acceptance

(Get Rating)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.