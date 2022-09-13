UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading 57.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $4,335.26 and approximately $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 57.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00030358 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002544 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

