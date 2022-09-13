UniDex Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, UniDex has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One UniDex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00005425 BTC on exchanges. UniDex has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $41,851.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00776073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014248 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UniDex launched on October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official website is tronx.online. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniDex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniDex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

