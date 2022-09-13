Unido EP Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $841,586.31 and $49,328.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00822820 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00020931 BTC.
Unido EP Coin Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Buying and Selling Unido EP
