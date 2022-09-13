UniFarm Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. UniFarm has a total market cap of $91,629.57 and approximately $43,331.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniFarm has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00813214 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015281 BTC.
UniFarm Coin Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UniFarm
