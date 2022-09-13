Unifi Protocol DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $32.91 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $32.91 million and $42.67 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.29 or 0.00035084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00094356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00068862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000320 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

