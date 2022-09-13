Uniform Fiscal Object Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 123.8% against the dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

