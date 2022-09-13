Unifty Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Unifty has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $138,952.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00813235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015357 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. The official website for Unifty is unifty.io. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

Unifty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts.For additional information, please contact Unifty support at: [email protected]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

