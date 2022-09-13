Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,433,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $391,597,000 after purchasing an additional 220,711 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,228,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

