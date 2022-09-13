UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market cap of $266,772.74 and $52,138.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UNION Protocol Governance Token

UNION Protocol Governance Token’s genesis date was November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is www.unn.finance. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNION Protocol Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

