United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.17

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and traded as low as $20.50. United Bancshares shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 928 shares trading hands.

United Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter.

United Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBOH. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in United Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

