United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

United Community Banks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

UCBI stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.04.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

