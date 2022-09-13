United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Head-To-Head Comparison

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group 6.70% 8.41% 2.35% FG Financial Group N/A -146.22% -36.96%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.72 $80.59 million $2.60 11.68 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 2.06 -$8.51 million ($3.27) -0.51

This table compares United Fire Group and FG Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Fire Group and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Fire Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.87%. Given United Fire Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of United Fire Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Fire Group beats FG Financial Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

