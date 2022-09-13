Unlock Protocol (UDT) Price Tops $11.10 on Major Exchanges

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Unlock Protocol has a market capitalization of $496,885.31 and approximately $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be bought for $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unlock Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00790220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Coin Profile

Unlock Protocol’s launch date was November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,817 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official website is unlock-protocol.com. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Unlock Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unlock Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unlock Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unlock Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unlock Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.