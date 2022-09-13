Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Tops $0.0468 on Top Exchanges

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $117.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00815443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015032 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

