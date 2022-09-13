Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Tops $0.0468 on Top Exchanges

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $117.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00815443 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015032 BTC.
About Unslashed Finance
Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.
