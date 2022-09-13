UREEQA Price Tops $0.0222 on Top Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $614,892.81 and approximately $4,533.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s launch date was March 26th, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. UREEQA’s official website is ureeqa.com.

Buying and Selling UREEQA

According to CryptoCompare, “The URQA token is a cryptocurrency that acts as the fuel to the UREEQA ecosystem. It can be bought and traded. URQA token holders can participate in UREEQA's staking program, get early access to exclusive deals on UREEQA, and more. UREEQA certified Validators can also earn URQA for the work they perform on our platform.The UREEQA Marketplace has NFTs made by creators from around the globe.All NFTs on the UREEQA Marketplace are Responsibly Minted™ NFTs, validated through UREEQA’s patent-pending validation process.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

