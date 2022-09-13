USDJ Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.54 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and $2.54 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. USDJ’s official website is www.djed.network/#/?utm_source=coincodex.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

