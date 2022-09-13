USDK (USDK) Market Cap Tops $28.48 Million

USDK (USDK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.48 million and approximately $39.27 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

