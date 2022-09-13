USDX [Lighthouse] Price Hits $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $74,226.63 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,163.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.20 or 0.00581229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00254412 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00048162 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000870 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

