USDX [Lighthouse] Price Hits $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $74,226.63 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,163.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.20 or 0.00581229 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00254412 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00048162 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000870 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004662 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
