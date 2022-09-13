Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 17,971.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 913,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.