Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $114.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 143.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.