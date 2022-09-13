Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,877,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,286,000 after acquiring an additional 235,882 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 928,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

