Valobit (VBIT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $49,868.00

Valobit (VBIT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Valobit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Valobit has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $49,868.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Valobit has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00814724 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014648 BTC.
Valobit Coin Profile
Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io.
