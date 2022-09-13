Vanilla Network Price Tops $1.26 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $716,067.88 and approximately $422.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00006262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network.

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

