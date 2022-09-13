Vanilla Network Price Tops $1.26 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $716,067.88 and approximately $422.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00006262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00822313 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.
Vanilla Network Coin Profile
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network.
Buying and Selling Vanilla Network
Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.