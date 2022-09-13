Vanilla (VNL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.70 Million

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00093773 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00029472 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00068990 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00021942 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001431 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031588 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
Vanilla Profile
Vanilla is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
