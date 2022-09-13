VAULT (VAULT) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. VAULT has a total market cap of $87,079.09 and $19.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00822820 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020883 BTC.
VAULT Profile
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
VAULT Coin Trading
