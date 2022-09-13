VAULT (VAULT) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. VAULT has a total market cap of $87,079.09 and $19.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00822820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020883 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

