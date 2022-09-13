Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Vector Group has a payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Vector Group stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vector Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vector Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VGR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

