Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

VEEV opened at $180.21 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.06.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

