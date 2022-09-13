Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Reaches $1.19 on Top Exchanges

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $32.15 million and approximately $636,637.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00005891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,921,668 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

