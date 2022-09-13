Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT Raised to $50.00 at HC Wainwright

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 65.0 %

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 154,141 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,123 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

