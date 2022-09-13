Venus Reward Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $70,340.00 (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $70,340.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00819704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014811 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official website is venus.io. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus enables a decentralized stablecoin, VAI, built on Binance Smart Chain that is backed by a basket of stablecoins and crypto assets without centralized control. A Decentralized Marketplace for Lenders and Borrowers with Borderless Stablecoins.Funds held within the protocol can earn APY's based on the market demand for that asset. Interest is earned by the block and can be used as collateral to borrow assets or to mint stablecoins.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

