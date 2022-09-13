Verasity Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $45.35 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018691 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

